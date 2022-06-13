North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: dpa
North Korea
North Korea ‘has 20 nuclear warheads at most’, security think tank says

  • The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute says the number was for ‘actual assembled warheads North Korea possesses’
  • Organisation also says Russia has the world’s largest nuclear arsenal with 5,977 warheads, followed by US with 5,428 and China with 350; it says global nuclear arsenal ‘expected to grow over the coming decade’

Kyodo

Updated: 8:42pm, 13 Jun, 2022

