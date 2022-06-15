Fans of K-pop group BTS walk past an advertisement promoting their concert at Seoul Olympic stadium in March. Photo: Reuters
K-pop supergroup BTS going on indefinite hiatus, as members pursue solo work
- Member RM says the band is ‘exhausted’, and the K-pop idol system doesn’t give singers ‘time to mature’
- Some of the stars grew tearful as they dropped the bombshell news during their annual Festa dinner, a streamed celebration of the group’s anniversary
