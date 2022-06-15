Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and his Australian counterpart Richard Marles met for talks in Tokyo on June 15. Photo: Kyodo
Japan, Australia to expand defence ties for regional order amid growing fear of China’s presence
- Defence ministers Marles and Kishi met amid growing concerns that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may embolden China to increase assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific
- ‘Only by working together can we … contribute to an effective balance of military power and ensure our region remains stable, peaceful and prosperous,’ Marles said
