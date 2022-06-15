An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard at a market in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Photo: AP
Indian forces in Kashmir kill militants suspected of targeted shooting, part of increased counter-insurgency effort
- It’s believed they were Kashmir Freedom Fighters who claim responsibility for shooting a bank manager – they warn outsiders not to settle in the Kashmir Valley
- At least 16 people – both Hindu and Muslims – have been killed in targeted attacks in Kashmir this year
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard at a market in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Photo: AP