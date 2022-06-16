North Korea has reported an outbreak of an unidentified intestinal epidemic on Thursday, potentially adding to strains on the isolated country’s healthcare system which is battling an unprecedented Covid-19 wave. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus: North Korea reports another infectious disease outbreak amid Covid battle
- Kim Jong-un sent medicines to western port city of Haeju to help patients suffering from the ‘acute enteric epidemic’ as soon as possible state media reported
- Reported outbreak comes as Pyongyang tackles its first Covid outbreak. It declared a state of emergency last month, amid concerns over a lack of vaccines
