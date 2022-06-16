Work and preparations at Tunnel No. 3 at the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Facility are apparently now complete and ready for a possible nuclear test, the Center for Strategic and International Studies said in a report, citing commercial satellite imagery. Photo: DigitalGlobe via AP/File
North Korea expands restoration at nuclear test site to second tunnel: report
- A Washington think tank said satellite images show work at the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Facility are apparently complete and ready for a possible nuclear test
- South Korean officials said this week that North Korea was poised to conduct a nuclear test ‘at any time’ and that the timing would be decided by Kim.
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Work and preparations at Tunnel No. 3 at the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Facility are apparently now complete and ready for a possible nuclear test, the Center for Strategic and International Studies said in a report, citing commercial satellite imagery. Photo: DigitalGlobe via AP/File