Screen shot from a video shows the Lhasa, the second Type 055 10,000 ton-class large destroyer of the Chinese navy. Photo: Online/Weibo
Screen shot from a video shows the Lhasa, the second Type 055 10,000 ton-class large destroyer of the Chinese navy. Photo: Online/Weibo
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Chinese destroyer on long-distance exercises in Sea of Japan, to deter ‘attack on Taiwan’

  • Japan’s Defence Ministry said three ships were spotted about 200 kilometres west of Fukue island in Nagasaki on Sunday travelling east toward the Sea of Japan
  • State run newspaper Global Times said mission was the first for the Type 055 destroyer Lhasa since its commissioning last year

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:29pm, 16 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Screen shot from a video shows the Lhasa, the second Type 055 10,000 ton-class large destroyer of the Chinese navy. Photo: Online/Weibo
Screen shot from a video shows the Lhasa, the second Type 055 10,000 ton-class large destroyer of the Chinese navy. Photo: Online/Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE