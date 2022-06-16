Screen shot from a video shows the Lhasa, the second Type 055 10,000 ton-class large destroyer of the Chinese navy. Photo: Online/Weibo
Chinese destroyer on long-distance exercises in Sea of Japan, to deter ‘attack on Taiwan’
- Japan’s Defence Ministry said three ships were spotted about 200 kilometres west of Fukue island in Nagasaki on Sunday travelling east toward the Sea of Japan
- State run newspaper Global Times said mission was the first for the Type 055 destroyer Lhasa since its commissioning last year
