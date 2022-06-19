A disaster drill is conducted at Tokyo’s Haneda airport last month, as a massive earthquake may hit Tokyo in the future. Japan’s west coast was jolted by a 5.2 magnitude quake on Sunday. File photo: Kyodo
Japan: 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits west coast’s Ishikawa, ‘no tsunami threat’

  • The quake struck a few minutes after 3pm local time on Sunday
  • The government was gathering information but said initial reports indicated there was no major damage and nuclear facilities were operating normally

Bloomberg
Updated: 5:31pm, 19 Jun, 2022

A disaster drill is conducted at Tokyo’s Haneda airport last month, as a massive earthquake may hit Tokyo in the future. Japan’s west coast was jolted by a 5.2 magnitude quake on Sunday. File photo: Kyodo