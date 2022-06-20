A Japanese court ruled that the country’s failure to recognise same-sex marriage is constitutional. Photo: Reuters
Japan court upholds gay marriage ban, saying it is constitutional
- The District Court in Osaka rejected arguments made by three same-sex couples as part of a series of suits filed by activists seeking wedded equality
- ‘It means the judge is saying the court does not have to actively get involved in human rights issues,’ plaintiffs’ lawyer said
