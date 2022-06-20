A Japanese court ruled that the country’s failure to recognise same-sex marriage is constitutional. Photo: Reuters
A Japanese court ruled that the country’s failure to recognise same-sex marriage is constitutional. Photo: Reuters
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan court upholds gay marriage ban, saying it is constitutional

  • The District Court in Osaka rejected arguments made by three same-sex couples as part of a series of suits filed by activists seeking wedded equality
  • ‘It means the judge is saying the court does not have to actively get involved in human rights issues,’ plaintiffs’ lawyer said

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:39pm, 20 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Japanese court ruled that the country’s failure to recognise same-sex marriage is constitutional. Photo: Reuters
A Japanese court ruled that the country’s failure to recognise same-sex marriage is constitutional. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE