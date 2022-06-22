Japanese suspect Mitsuhiro Taniguchi arrives at Narita International Airport east of Tokyo. Photo: AP
Indonesia deports Japanese Covid fraud suspect – US$7.3 million in government funds stolen

  • Mitsuhiro Taniguchi was transported to a police station for interrogation after landing at Tokyo’s Narita airport
  • He is accused of taking part in a fraud scheme that netted several million dollars in government funds intended for small Japanese businesses affected by coronavirus

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:00pm, 22 Jun, 2022

