Japanese suspect Mitsuhiro Taniguchi arrives at Narita International Airport east of Tokyo. Photo: AP
Indonesia deports Japanese Covid fraud suspect – US$7.3 million in government funds stolen
- Mitsuhiro Taniguchi was transported to a police station for interrogation after landing at Tokyo’s Narita airport
- He is accused of taking part in a fraud scheme that netted several million dollars in government funds intended for small Japanese businesses affected by coronavirus
