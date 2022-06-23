The Peace Memorial Park in Okinawa on the 77th anniversary of a World War II ground battle between Japanese and US troops. Photo: Kyodo
Okinawa wants US troops out – 77 years after bloody battle
- The Battle of Okinawa killed about 200,000 people, nearly half of them local – attempt to delay a US landing, essentially sacrificed the local population
- Governor calls for further reduction of the US military base as fears grow the Japanese islands will become embroiled in regional military tension
