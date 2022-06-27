Children walk home from school in Tokyo. Japan is undergoing its biggest expansion in international education since 2018. Photo: Reuters
China’s education crackdown spurs Japan moves for international schools
- British institutions Harrow, Rugby School and Malvern College are setting up campuses in Japan’s biggest expansion in international education since 2018
- They’re betting that scions of wealthy Chinese families will be lured by the country’s proximity, low Covid-19 rates and fewer restrictions on education
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Children walk home from school in Tokyo. Japan is undergoing its biggest expansion in international education since 2018. Photo: Reuters