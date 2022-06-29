An office worker eats his lunch at a convenience store in Seoul earlier this month. Photo Reuters
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Korean workers resort to shop-bought snacks as ‘lunch-flation’ starts to bite

  • Sales are surging at Korean convenience stores as office workers seeks ways to cut costs amid the biggest jump in the price of restaurant dishes for 24 years
  • Convenience store lunches have not been immune from rising costs, but their much lower overall prices have helped them gain in popularity

Reuters
Reuters in Seoul

Updated: 2:03pm, 29 Jun, 2022

