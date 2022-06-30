A nurse administers a dose of the AstraZeneca Plc Covid-19 vaccine at a health center in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Bloomberg
South Korea
Coronavirus: South Korea approves first home-made Covid-19 vaccine

  • Clinical trials showed SK Bioscience’s two-dose SKYCovione vaccine appeared to be more effective than AstraZeneca shots in building immunity against infections
  • Officials say protein vaccines like SKYCovione, similar to shots used for the common flu could appeal to people hesitant to use vaccines with newer technologies

Updated: 3:45pm, 30 Jun, 2022

