Coronavirus: South Korea approves first home-made Covid-19 vaccine
- Clinical trials showed SK Bioscience’s two-dose SKYCovione vaccine appeared to be more effective than AstraZeneca shots in building immunity against infections
- Officials say protein vaccines like SKYCovione, similar to shots used for the common flu could appeal to people hesitant to use vaccines with newer technologies
A nurse administers a dose of the AstraZeneca Plc Covid-19 vaccine at a health center in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Bloomberg