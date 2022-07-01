Workers disinfect the interior of Pyongyang International Airport as part of the country’s anti-coronavirus measures. Photo: KCNA via KNS/AFP
Workers disinfect the interior of Pyongyang International Airport as part of the country's anti-coronavirus measures. Photo: KCNA via KNS/AFP
North Korea blames Covid-19 outbreak on ‘alien things’ near South Korea border

  • In an apparent move to shift blame for a wave of infections, state media cited a soldier and a child, 5, who touched unidentified materials before falling ill
  • North Korea reported 4,570 more people with fever symptoms on Friday, for a total of 4.74 million – though it did not specify them as coronavirus cases

Reuters
Updated: 7:34am, 1 Jul, 2022

