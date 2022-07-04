Japan ’s government has set up a research group to investigate body image issues and diet and lifestyle habits as part of attempts to lower the number of young underweight women in the country, the health ministry said on Monday. The ministry said it intends to use the group’s findings to improve understanding of the importance of maintaining a normal weight by spreading awareness on the risks of excessive and unbalanced diets, as being underweight can puts women’s health at risk and present dangers to newborn children. A 2019 National Health and Nutrition Survey showed that 20.7 per cent – or about one in five – of Japan’s women in their 20s had an underweight body mass index of below 18.5, while 70.4 per cent had a BMI between 18.5 and 24.9 deemed a normal weight, and 8.9 per cent had an overweight BMI of 25 or above. The government’s 10-year Health Japan 21 plan launched in 2013 was aimed at bringing the section of women in their 20s with an underweight BMI to below 20 per cent. But it has been unsuccessful. Limiting food intake can lead to malnutrition and symptoms of anaemia, and there have also been cases of people wanting to be thin to the point of developing anorexia, health experts say. Underweight mothers have a higher risk of giving birth to a baby weighing 2.5kg (5.5 pounds) or less. Children born underweight are more susceptible to lifestyle-related diseases in adulthood, such as cancer, heart disease and diabetes, according to experts. Japanese women want more representation in politics, but few run for office Fumi Hayashi, an associate professor at Kagawa Nutrition University, said media and other sources had cultivated “mistaken societal standards that being thin is ideal”. “Although some people might be concerned that an appropriate weight excludes them from enjoying the latest fashions, there are also advantages such as not being as easily fatigued. It is important that society as a whole changes its attitudes,” she said. The government research group aims to review before March next year how to survey Japan’s young women to get a picture of their understanding of eating habits and nutrition.