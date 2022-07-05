Two Chinese coastguard vessels entered Japan ’s territorial waters near the Diaoyu Islands on Tuesday, the Japanese coastguard said, a day after a Chinese naval ship chased a Russian warship away from the islets that are controlled by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing. Japan’s coastguard said Tuesday’s intrusion, the 15th this year, happened at around 4:35am, adding that its patrol vessels ordered the two Chinese ships to exit the waters immediately. The pair of vessels had followed a Japanese fishing boat into the area, the Japanese coastguard said. The Diaoyu Islands, which Japan calls the Senkakus, remain a thorny issue in bilateral relations. Despite repeated protests from Tokyo, Beijing continues to send vessels to waters around the Japan-controlled islands. Chinese vessels have now been spotted near the islands, including in the so-called contiguous zone outside Japanese waters, for 81 days in a row, according to Japan’s coastguard. On Monday, a Chinese frigate chased a Russian ship away from the islets at around 7:44am, according to Japan’s defence ministry. Japan drill simulated ‘foreign’ invasion of disputed East China Sea islands It was the first time since June 2018 that a Chinese military vessel had entered the zone near the disputed islands, the ministry said. A Chinese warship has sailed in the zone three times before, the first in June 2016 when it did so with Russian military vessels, according to the ministry. The Russian vessel on Monday stayed near the islands for about an hour and appears to have done so to avoid a typhoon, an official from Japan’s defence ministry said. By making it appear as if it were patrolling around its own territory, China was likely trying to demonstrate its territorial claim to the islands, according to the official, who added that the move “unilaterally heightens tensions” and has created a “seriously concerning situation”. After the incident, coming amid China’s growing maritime assertiveness and increasingly robust China-Russia military ties, Tokyo lodged a protest with Beijing, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said at a press conference. Japan will “respond firmly but in a calm manner” against similar moves, Kihara said. Japanese Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Shigeo Yamada protested to Chinese Ambassador to Japan Kong Xuanyou by phone, expressing “grave concern” over the incident, Japan’s foreign ministry said. Through a diplomatic channel, Tokyo also called on Moscow to take an “appropriate response”, while expressing its “keen interest” in Russia’s recent moves around the islands, according to a ministry source. But Japan stopped short of protesting to Russia given that the country does not lay claims to the disputed islands, and the Russian frigate entered the contiguous zone to avoid the typhoon, the source added. There were no reports of Chinese or Russian frigates entering Japan’s territorial waters - which do not extend as far as contiguous waters - the ministry added. Will Russia’s Asia pivot and China’s help soften blow from sanctions? Under international law, ships of any nation, including warships, are understood to have the right to sail through the contiguous waters of a coastal nation unless they threaten the nation’s safety. Japan has over the years lodged protests to China over repeated intrusions by Chinese coastguard ships into Japanese waters around the islands. Japan has also been wary of the deepening military cooperation between China and Russia of late, such as a joint flight of bombers of the two nations over the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea and the Pacific in late May.