South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol admires a model of a domestically developed nuclear reactor as he tours a factory in Changwon last month. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korea to build more nuclear reactors, as Yoon scraps Moon’s atomic energy phase-out plans
- President Yoon Suk-yeol rejects the idea of phasing out nuclear energy and made it a key pledge of his election campaign to boost investment in the industry
- South Korea’s U-turn towards a pronuclear energy policy includes resuming construction on two new reactors and extending the operations of existing ones
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol admires a model of a domestically developed nuclear reactor as he tours a factory in Changwon last month. Photo: EPA-EFE