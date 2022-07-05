South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol admires a model of a domestically developed nuclear reactor as he tours a factory in Changwon last month. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol admires a model of a domestically developed nuclear reactor as he tours a factory in Changwon last month. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Korea to build more nuclear reactors, as Yoon scraps Moon’s atomic energy phase-out plans

  • President Yoon Suk-yeol rejects the idea of phasing out nuclear energy and made it a key pledge of his election campaign to boost investment in the industry
  • South Korea’s U-turn towards a pronuclear energy policy includes resuming construction on two new reactors and extending the operations of existing ones

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:07pm, 5 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol admires a model of a domestically developed nuclear reactor as he tours a factory in Changwon last month. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol admires a model of a domestically developed nuclear reactor as he tours a factory in Changwon last month. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE