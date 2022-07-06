Hana Kimura, a female professional wrestler on the popular Japanese reality series Terrace House, died by suicide. Photo: Twitter
Prison and tougher penalties for cyberbullying in Japan after tragic death of Netflix star Hana Kimura
- Efforts to tackle cyberbullying, including prison terms of up to a year and fines as much as US$2,200, come into effect on Thursday
- Change sought after Hana Kimura, a wrestler and cast member of a reality TV show, committed suicide after receiving hateful messages on social media
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Hana Kimura, a female professional wrestler on the popular Japanese reality series Terrace House, died by suicide. Photo: Twitter