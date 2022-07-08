Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been taken to hospital bleeding after collapsing while delivering a speech in the city of Nara in western Japan. A sound like a gunshot was heard at the time, and a male suspect was detained at the scene, local broadcasters said. An NHK reporter on the scene said they could hear two consecutive bangs during Abe’s speech. “Former prime minister Abe was shot at around 11.30am in Nara. One man, believed to be the shooter, has been taken into custody. The condition of former prime minister Abe is currently unknown,” chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters. “Whatever the reason, such a barbaric act can never be tolerated, and we strongly condemn it,” Matsuno added. 【男を逮捕】安倍元首相が撃たれ心肺停止 演説中に2発、容疑の41歳男を逮捕 https://t.co/1f7vX6zZhu pic.twitter.com/YgF6wiUcAg — 朝日新聞デジタル (@asahicom) July 8, 2022 “A local fire department says former prime minister Abe appears to be in a state of cardio-respiratory arrest,” public broadcaster NHK and Kyodo said – a term used in Japan before a feared death can be confirmed by a doctor. There was no immediate confirmation from police or fire department officials contacted by AFP. Several media outlets reported that he appeared to have been shot from behind, possibly with a shotgun, although NHK said Abe appeared to be shot in the chest. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara. He was standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday’s election for the parliament’s upper house. 【速報】奈良市で演説していた安倍元首相が負傷。現場で取り押さえられる男の様子をカメラがとらえていました。 https://t.co/fJ4IpJEsLC — 読売新聞オンライン (@Yomiuri_Online) July 8, 2022 Abe served two stints as prime minister, including a nearly eight-year run from 2012 to 2020 – the longest uninterrupted stint in power for Japanese leader in its post-war era. He first held the post from 2006 to 2007, before abruptly quitting. He said the intestinal ailment ulcerative colitis made it untenable to continue in the job. But with the LDP ousted in 2009 following a decades-long rule of the country, Abe returned in 2012 and presided over a landslide victory. He then launched a three-pronged “Abenomics” strategy to beat persistent deflation and revive economic growth with hyper-easy monetary policy and fiscal spending, along with structural reform to cope with a fast-ageing, shrinking population. But by the summer of 2020, public support had been eroded by his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak as well as a series of scandals including the arrest of his former justice minister. What does Japan think about China? Abe may have the words for PM Kishida Japan has had a history of high-profile assassinations or assassination attempts. Among them was the killing of Prime Minister Inukai Tsuyoshi by naval officers in 1932, in a failed coup. Japan is a country with some of the strictest gun laws among leading economies and shootings are rare.