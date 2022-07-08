World leaders across the Asia-Pacific on Friday expressed shock and sadness after Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe was killed by a gunman during an election campaign. The Chinese embassy in Japan sent its condolences and said Abe played a role improving bilateral ties. “Former Prime Minister Abe made contributions towards improving China-Japan relations during his term. We express our condolences on his death and send our sympathies to his family,” a spokesman said on the embassy website. Shinzo Abe: the force behind Japan’s policies on China, defence, economy US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Abe was a visionary leader who boosted relations between the two allies. Meeting his Japanese and South Korean counterparts jointly at a G20 meeting in the Indonesian island of Bali, Blinken called Abe “a leader with great vision” who “brought the relationship between our countries, the United States and Japan, to new heights”. South Korea’s Blue House said Japan had lost a veteran politician. “I send my condolences to the bereaved families and Japanese people who have lost the longest-serving prime minister and respected politician in Japan’s constitutional history,” President Yoon Suk-yeol was quoted as saying in a statement delivered by the presidential office. Yoon added that the shooting was “an unforgivable act of crime”. Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong slammed the assassination as a “senseless act of violence”. “Mr Abe is a good friend of Singapore. I had just hosted him to lunch in May, on my visit to Tokyo. My thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Abe and his family,” Lee said on Facebook. Canberra paid tribute to Abe’s political legacy, and his role in championing a free and open Indo-Pacific. “Mr Abe was one of Australia’s closest friends on the world stage... Under his leadership Japan emerged as one of Australia’s most like-minded partners in Asia – a legacy that endures today,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said. “Mr Abe was a leader in the Indo-Pacific, championing a vision of a free and open region. The Quad and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership are in many ways the results of his diplomatic leadership. “Mr Abe was also a giant on the world stage – a leader in the G7, the G20 and the United Nations. His legacy was one of global impact, and a profound and positive one for Australia.” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was visiting her Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Friday in Sydney when they learned the news. Ardern said she was “deeply shocked”. “He was one of the first leaders I formally met when I became Prime Minister. He was deeply committed to his role, and also generous and kind. I recall him asking after the recent loss of our pet when I met him, a small gesture but one that speaks to the kind of person he is,” Ardern said. “My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Japan. Events like this shake us all to the core.” Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe dies after attack by gunman Other former world leaders also condemned the appalling attack on Abe, who was the longest serving prime minister in Japan. He led Japan from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 before stepping down in 2020 due to poor health. Former US President Donald Trump said the attack on Abe was devastating. He described Abe as a “truly great man and leader” and said he “was a true friend of mine and, much more importantly, America”. “This is a tremendous blow to the wonderful people of Japan, who loved and admired him so much. We are all praying for Shinzo and his beautiful family!” Trump said on his social media app. Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd said on Facebook that “an attack on any democratically elected political leader in the world is an attack on supporters of democracy everywhere”. Two other former Australian Prime Ministers, Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull, reacted in disbelief. Abbott called it a “shocking act of violence” and Turnbull said he was horrified. They both expressed hope and prayers that Abe will pull through. Former U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien paid tribute to Abe as a “towering figure in Japan and the entire Indo-Pacific”. Reuters, AFP, AP