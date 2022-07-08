A screen in Tokyo shows news that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot while making a stump speech. Photo: Kyodo
A screen in Tokyo shows news that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot while making a stump speech. Photo: Kyodo
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Shinzo Abe shooting: what’s known about the attacker

  • Former PM Abe was on Friday shot by suspect Tetsuya Yamagami, a 41-year-old former navy member
  • He told police he ‘frustrated’ with Abe and wanted to kill him over complaints that were not related to political views

Agencies

Updated: 9:32pm, 8 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A screen in Tokyo shows news that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot while making a stump speech. Photo: Kyodo
A screen in Tokyo shows news that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot while making a stump speech. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE