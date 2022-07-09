The man who fatally shot former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe told police that he initially planned to attack a leader of a religious group, investigative sources said on Saturday. Tetsuya Yamagami , 41, also said he had a grudge against a “specific organisation” – possibly the religious group – that he believed was linked to Abe, according to the police. Abe died on Friday after being shot from behind during a stump speech near a railway station in the western prefecture of Nara. Yamagami was arrested at the scene where he was wielding a home-made gun. Yamagami has denied he committed the crime because he was opposed to Abe’s political belief, according to the police. How Shinzo Abe’s killer thwarted Japan’s strict gun laws The police searched his home on Friday, finding items that are believed to be explosives and home-made guns, they said. Yamagami, now unemployed, was working at a manufacturer in the Kansai region from around the autumn of 2020, but he quit in May this year, according to a staffing agency employee. He was previously a member of the Maritime Self-Defence Force for about three years through August 2005. On Saturday morning, a car carrying the body of Abe left the hospital in Nara where his autopsy was conducted. His wife Akie was in the car and the body is expected to arrive in Tokyo later in the day. The autopsy determined that there were two gunshot wounds, on Abe’s upper left arm and neck, police said. There was another wound on the neck but it is unknown how was caused, they said. On Saturday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden who expressed his condolences over the death of Abe, Japan’s longest-serving leader. Biden noted the “unwavering confidence in the strength of Japan’s democracy” and the two leaders also discussed how Abe’s legacy will live on as the two countries continue the important task of defending peace and democracy, according to the White House. Kishida told reporters after the phone talks that he had conveyed to Biden Japan’s willingness to “protect democracy without yielding to violence.”