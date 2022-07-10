The man who fatally shot former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has told police he had attempted to make a bomb, investigative sources said on Sunday. Tetsuya Yamagami has also said he “made multiple guns,” according to the sources. The police have searched his home in the western city of Nara, confiscating guns similar to the apparently home-made one found at the scene after Abe was shot Friday while delivering a stump speech on a street in the city. Yamagami, 41, was sent to prosecutors Sunday on suspicion of murder. As for his motive, Yamagami has said his mother made a “huge donation” to a religious organisation and he harboured a grudge against the group, which he believed was associated with Abe, sources have said. China’s Xi conveys ‘deep regret’ over sudden death of Shinzo Abe One of the sources also quoted Yamagami as saying something to the effect of “initially, I intended to attack an executive of the group” but decided to target Abe instead. Yamagami’s former colleagues are in disbelief that such a “totally ordinary” person could be behind the horrific attack that sent shock waves across the country and the world. A former coworker from the Kyoto Prefecture factory, where he was recently assigned for over a year and a half, described how he had “seemed earnest” before arguments and unauthorised absences that started this year precipitated his leaving the company. At a press conference Saturday, a senior employee at the factory said Yamagami was hired through a dispatch agency in October 2020 and assigned to the freight department. As a holder of a forklift driving licence, he was tasked with conveying goods. ‘I feel responsible’ police chief says about Japan ex-PM’s death “If it was work talk, he would respond, but he didn’t go into his private life. He seemed mild-mannered,” the former senior colleague said, adding that he would eat lunch alone in his car and that conversations with him never strayed beyond the topic at hand. For the first six months, there were no issues with his attitude towards the job. However, cracks began to emerge, and his gradual neglect of work practices saw him increasingly being cautioned by coworkers. Earlier this year, a transport firm urged him to observe their standard procedure of using cushioning material to protect the goods being carried, but Yamagami reportedly argued that his way of doing it was “also fine.” The company subsequently submitted a request for his removal from the role. Long-time staff also criticised his methods, to which Yamagami would sometimes respond confrontationally. Despite no previous issues with punctuality or attendance, he began taking unauthorised time off starting in March and complained of “heart issues” and other physical problems. He used all his paid leave, and his employment ended on May 15. Less than two months later, Yamagami, who previously served for about three years in the Maritime Self-Defence Force, was arrested for allegedly murdering Japan’s longest-serving prime minister by shooting him in the back with a home-made gun as he spoke in support of a candidate for Sunday’s House of Councillors election. ‘A loss for Japan’: Leaders from China to Australia stunned by Abe’s death Speaking to the press, his former colleague could barely conceal his shock and condemned his actions as being against freedom of expression. “There were problems at work over what he did, but never once did it turn into violence. He didn’t seem the type to do something huge like this,” he said. The dispatch company employee, who originally interviewed Yamagami, delivered the news his job was terminated and described the suspect as someone who “didn’t say much and had a slightly gloomy sense to him but was totally normal.” The employee wondered, “Why would he do something like this?”