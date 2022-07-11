Japanese Prime Minister and President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Sunday. Photo: Zuma Press Wire / DPA
Japan’s ruling LDP wins big in upper house election after former PM Abe’s death
- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party grabbed at least 63 seats, or more than half of the 125 seats up for grabs
- ‘I will continue to work hard to protect democracy,’ Kishida said, in reference to the assassination of former leader Shinzo Abe
