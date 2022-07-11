US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Photo: EPA-EFE
Antony Blinken makes unexpected stop in Tokyo to pay respects after Shinzo Abe assassination
- The US secretary of state landed at the Yokota military base and was due to make a brief journey into the capital to see Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
- US President Joe Biden earlier went to the Japanese ambassador’s residence to sign the condolence book. Abe was fatally shot during a campaign stop on Friday
