US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Photo: EPA-EFE
Antony Blinken makes unexpected stop in Tokyo to pay respects after Shinzo Abe assassination

  • The US secretary of state landed at the Yokota military base and was due to make a brief journey into the capital to see Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
  • US President Joe Biden earlier went to the Japanese ambassador’s residence to sign the condolence book. Abe was fatally shot during a campaign stop on Friday

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:10am, 11 Jul, 2022

