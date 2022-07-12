People queue to offer flowers and prayers for Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Zojoji temple before his funeral on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Japan bids farewell to Shinzo Abe with funeral procession through heart of Tokyo
- Long queues of people formed outside central Tokyo’s Zojoji temple, the site of Abe’s funeral, on Tuesday to pay their last respects
- The hearse bearing the former PM’s body then proceeded through downtown Tokyo, where black mourning ribbons draped Japanese flags
