Russian President Vladimir Putin may not be allowed to participate in a planned state funeral for former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe should he decide he wants to attend, Sankei reported, citing several unnamed officials. The Japanese government is considering refusing Putin ’s participation because his entry to the Asian country has been effectively banned following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the newspaper said in its Saturday edition. It’s unlikely, however, that the Russian leader wants to attend the event, a senior Japanese government official was quoted in the report as saying. Japan will tell foreign governments of its plan to hold the funeral on September 27 and ask whether they want to take part in it, the report said. Is Putin using oil to ‘blackmail’ Japan for slapping sanctions on Russia? Tokyo has imposed a series of sanctions on Moscow, while providing non-lethal military equipment to Ukraine in recent months. The state funeral plan has received a mixed reaction from opposition leaders and the public. Some oppose the use of tax money on the event, while others criticise Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ’s governing party for politicising Abe’s death to glorify him and attempt to end debate over his highly divisive legacy, including his hawkish diplomatic and security policies and revisionist stance on wartime history. On Thursday, a civil group opposing plans for Abe’s state funeral submitted an injunction request asking the Tokyo District Court to suspend the Cabinet decision and budget for the event, saying a state-sponsored funeral without Parliament approval violates the constitutional right to freedom of belief. Meanwhile, the suspected assassin of Abe will undergo psychiatric evaluation until later this year, Japanese media reported on Saturday. Tetsuya Yamagami , an unemployed 41-year-old, has been identified by police as the suspect who approached Abe at a campaign speech on a street corner on July 8 and opened fire with a handmade gun. A court in Nara in western Japan, where the suspect lived and the shooting occurred, granted prosecutors’ request that Yamagami be held for psychiatric examination, the Nikkei and other media reported. How Shinzo Abe’s killer thwarted Japan’s strict gun laws Nara prosecutors could not be reached for comment outside business hours. The evaluation will last until November 29, the Nikkei said, and will determine whether Yamagami will be indicted for shooting. Additional reporting by Reuters, Associated Press