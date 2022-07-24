A volcano on Japan’s Western major island of Kyushu, called Sakurajima, erupted at about 8.05pm local time on Sunday, the Japanese Meteorological Agency said. There were reports of volcanic stones raining down at a distance of 2.5km (1.5 miles) from the volcano, NHK public television said. The eruption alert level has been raised to 5, the highest, with some areas advised to evacuate, NHK said. There were no reports of injuries following the eruption, police said, or immediate reports of damage. Video footage from Sunday’s eruption showed what appeared to be a red mass flowing down one side of the volcano, with red projectiles shooting out while smoke, hard to see in the darkness, billowed up. Sakurajima is connected to the Osumi Peninsula on Kyushu, the country’s southwestern main island. Most of the city of Kagoshima is across the bay from the volcano but several residential areas within about 3km (1.9 miles) of the crater may be ordered to evacuate, NHK said. Mexico woman, 22, dies climbing off-limits active volcano Officials at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s office were gathering information about the situation, it added. Sakurajima is one of Japan’s most active volcanoes and eruptions of varying levels take place frequently. In 2019 it spewed ash 5.5 kilometres (3.4 miles) high, and in June 2018, a large plume of ash blocked out the sun after being released into the sky following an eruption at Sakurajima volcano. Kyushu Electric Power’s Sendai nuclear power plant, which was the first to be rebooted under tighter safety rules adopted in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear plant disaster, is located just 50km from the volcano. No abnormality has been reported at the plant. Additional reporting Kyodo