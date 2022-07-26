The United States flew a large number of fighter jets late last month above an area in the East China Sea that Japan and China dispute, Japanese government sources said. In an extremely rare development, some of the US fighters neared the Chinese mainland by going beyond a Tokyo-proposed median line separating the exclusive economic zones of Japan and China, the sources said. China scrambled its fighters in response, warning the US side that provocative acts would face counter-attack. The operation lasted for about a week from June 24, the sources said on Monday. Two US planes flew in a unit from south of Jeju Island in southern South Korea to the Diaoyu Islands in the East China Sea, which Japan administers and calls the Senkakus, the sources said. Seven or eight planes were airborne each day and they often conducted air-to-air refuelling. “About 10 per cent” of the fighters flew past the median line into the Chinese side, according to the sources. Japan joined the operation by flying early warning aircraft, but did not dispatch fighter jets. US President Joe Biden said last week he would speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the coming days. Ways to avoid accidental clashes between their militaries might be discussed. US and Japan will ‘stand firmly’ against Taiwan takeover, Biden says Washington had informed Tokyo in advance of the operation, saying it is trying to put pressure on China, which has been expanding military activities near Taiwan , according to the sources. Beijing views the self-ruled island as a renegade province to be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary. The operation was “the largest-ever demonstration of power by US forces against China,” a senior Japanese official said, adding that Washington apparently tried to also gauge Beijing’s ability to respond to such an operation. Japanese and Chinese fighter jets have remained on their side of the median line, the sources said. Japan regards the line as the demarcation line with China under domestic law, while China says its exclusive economic zone extends much further.