North Korean leader Kim Jong-un warned he is ready to use his nuclear weapons in potential military conflicts with the United States and South Korea. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP)
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un threatens to use nuclear weapons amid tensions with US, South Korea
- Kim’s speech on the 69th anniversary of the end of the Korean war was meant to boost unity in the country suffering pandemic-related economic issues
- Kim accused the US of ‘demonising’ North Korea to justify its hostile policies, and said US-South Korea military drills show US ‘double standards’
