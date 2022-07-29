Top foreign and economy officials of the United States and Japan will meet on Friday to affirm their cooperation in building resilient supply chains for key technologies such as semiconductors and enhancing a rules-based order in the face of challenges posed by China and Russia. The economic “two-plus-two” meeting, a framework akin to the bilateral security talks involving the countries’ foreign and defence chiefs, will be joined by US State Secretary Antony Blinken, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo as well as Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda. With the two allies increasingly feeling the need to address their economic vulnerabilities to ensure national security in the face of China ’s rise and Russia’s war on Ukraine , the officials are expected to discuss ways to enhance economic security, including over key technologies and infrastructure. The semiconductor supply chain is increasingly under scrutiny as the coronavirus pandemic has triggered a global shortage of the essential components used in everything from smartphones and laptops to cars as well as national defence systems. The United States is also mindful that the world’s semiconductor manufacturing capacity is concentrated in East Asia, with Taiwan accounting for 20 per cent of the global total in 2019, followed by South Korea , Japan, China and the United States, according to a June 2021 report by the White House. A report from Boston Consulting Group and the Semiconductor Industry Association in April 2021 also showed that Taiwan accounted for 92 per cent of the world’s manufacturing capacity for the most advanced chips – described as below 10 nanometres – followed by South Korea that held the remaining share. Overreliance on overseas chips, especially in a region of high geopolitical tension, can be viewed as a risk. While seeking to work together to strengthen semiconductor production capacity, Japan and the United States are also eyeing collaboration on research and development of next-generation semiconductor technology that is expected to be used for artificial intelligence, quantum computing and other purposes. A joint research and development centre will be set up in Japan by the end of this year to research 2-nanometer semiconductor chips, the Nikkei Shimbun said. The centre will include a prototype production line and should begin producing semiconductors by 2025, it added. The agreement to set up the centre will be included in a statement to be issued after the meeting. Taiwan now makes a vast majority of semiconductors under 10-nanometers, used in products such as smartphones, and there is concern about stability of supply should trouble arise involving Taiwan and China, which views the island as a renegade province. Tokyo University and RIKEN, a semi-governmental research institute, will be among the groups taking part in the new centre, with companies also likely to be invited to participate, the Nikkei added. The new technology will later be offered to companies in Japan as well as in nations such as South Korea and Taiwan, it said. They are also working to strengthen export control cooperation related to advanced technologies to prevent them from being misused by other countries, an issue that could also be discussed during the meeting on Friday. Will South Korea join US-led chip alliance and risk business ties with China? There is growing concern that the use of surveillance tools and other technologies by authoritarian governments is leading to serious human rights abuses, such as censorship of political opposition, tracking of dissidents, intimidation of minority communities and the undermining of free expression. With Russia’s war against neighbouring Ukraine sparking energy and food supply concerns, the US and Japanese ministers will also likely talk about ways to address such issues from a long-term perspective. It will be the first gathering of the four ministers for the US-Japan Economic Policy Consultative Committee, after the two countries’ leaders agreed to establish such meetings in January. Additional reporting by Reuters