North Korea on Saturday reported no new fever cases for the first time since it abruptly admitted to its first domestic COVID-19 outbreak and placed its 26 million people under more draconian restrictions in May. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File
Coronavirus: North Korea claims no new fever cases amid doubts over Covid data
- Earlier this month, Pyongyang said it was on a path to ‘finally defuse’ first publicly declared coronavirus crisis even as infections globally rise
- The North’s state emergency anti-epidemic centre said its total caseload was about 4.8 million and about 99.99 per cent of them have fully recovered
