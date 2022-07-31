Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi are planning to hold in-person talks on Thursday on the sidelines of a series of Association of Southeast Asian Nations ( Asean ) meetings in Cambodia , government sources said on Saturday. The top Japanese diplomat is expected to air concerns over repeated intrusions by Chinese coastguard ships into Japanese waters around the Tokyo-controlled, Beijing-claimed Senkaku Islands, as well as China’s intensifying military activities near Japanese waters. The uninhabited islets in the East China Sea are called Diaoyu by China. It will be the first face-to-face dialogue of foreign ministers of Japan and China since November 2020 amid heightening tensions between the two countries ahead of the 50th anniversary of the normalisation of bilateral ties on September 29. Asean needs to sit up and take notice of US-China rivalry in the Pacific Hayashi is expected to denounce Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and call on China to take responsible action, according to the sources. China has close ties with and has refrained from condemning Moscow. He also plans to stress the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and the necessity of international cooperation toward the denuclearisation of North Korea , they said. During his visit to Cambodia, Hayashi and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin are slated to hold one-on-one talks. He is also considering holding a three-way meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong. The scheduled foreign ministers between Japan and China comes after Washington and Tokyo on Friday vowed to defend an open, rules-based international economic order amid challenges posed by China and Russia, while pursuing joint development of next-generation semiconductors through a research hub Japan has decided to launch. The announcements were made as the two countries’ foreign and economy ministers met for their inaugural “two-plus-two” talks, as addressing economic vulnerabilities has become more vital for their national security with China increasing its clout in the Indo-Pacific and Russia’s war against Ukraine sparking food and energy supply concerns. US Navy using ‘China threat’ to fund expansion plans: say analysts In a joint statement released after the meeting, the two close security allies said they need to make their economies “more competitive and resilient,” committing to “countering threats to economic security and to the rules-based international economic order.” They also came up with an action plan focusing on efforts to strengthen supply chain resilience, counter economic coercion and opaque lending practices, and secure critical technologies and infrastructure. Japan and the United States have long held “two-plus-two” talks involving the countries’ foreign and defence chiefs to discuss security issues, but the leaders of the two countries agreed in January this year to establish an economic version of the dialogue. While the joint statement did not explicitly name China, the US side indicated that efforts to strengthen economic security are driven by the assertiveness of the Asian powerhouse and its use of economic leverage to pressure other countries into concessions. “We addressed the People’s Republic of China and how its coercive economic practices go against an open, inclusive rules-based international economic order,” Blinken told a joint press conference.