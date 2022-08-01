Japan ’s main ruling party informed the opposition on Monday of its intention of postponing a parliamentary speech to mourn slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe until this fall, dropping its earlier plan for this week due to criticism. Executives of the Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan also settled on a three-day extraordinary Diet session from Wednesday. The ruling and opposition camps had disagreed on how long the upcoming session should last, as opposition lawmakers called for more time for the government to explain why it is holding a state funeral for Abe. LDP Diet affairs chief Tsuyoshi Takagi and his counterpart in the main opposition party, Sumio Mabuchi, confirmed at a meeting that deliberations on the state funeral and steps to fight inflation will be held while parliament is in recess. “We decided that it would be more appropriate to give it at the next session since the situation is a bit unsettled,” Takagi told reporters of the eulogy’s timing. Both said they did not talk about who should give it, another potentially contentious issue. Abe, the longest-serving former prime minister, was fatally shot by a lone gunman during a campaign speech in Nara, western Japan, two days ahead of the July 10 House of Councillors election. The LDP, to which Abe belonged, had planned for Akira Amari, a close aide to the former prime minister, to deliver the mourning speech in parliament on Friday, but it was forced to reconsider its initial plan amid criticism from the opposition. China reporter cyberbullied over Abe tears in reported suicide attempt Opposition lawmakers said it would break with the custom of a leader from a different party giving such a speech to express condolences regardless of political views. They also said Amari, who served as an economy minister in the Abe administration, has not fully explained himself in parliament over corruption allegations against him and his secretaries that led him to leave his Cabinet post in 2016. Some within the LDP also raised questions about the initial plan. Abe was a divisive figure who remained influential even after his resignation in 2020. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida decided to hold a taxpayer-funded state funeral on September 27, citing Abe’s contributions to the nation and the praise the former premier received from other global leaders. The public is still divided over the state memorial, with 53.3 per cent of respondents in a weekend Kyodo News poll opposed to the plan and 61.9 per cent calling for Diet deliberations. Will Chinese netizens’ gloating after human tragedies fuel foreign ill will? The three-day session is necessary as the upper house needs to choose its president and vice-president after the national election. An extraordinary Diet session is normally held in autumn. Mabuchi of the main opposition told journalists that he was able to get the LDP Diet affairs chief to agree to discuss the state funeral at an “appropriate time” during parliamentary recess. He added it was also necessary to hold discussions about connections between the LDP and the Unification Church, which is at the heart of controversy following Abe’s assassination. The group’s political involvement has become a hot-button issue after the assailant Tetsuya Yamagami cited a grudge against the church, formally known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, as a motive for targeting the former prime minister. Takagi did not clarify when recess will start, saying that it will occur when the government had a clearer picture about how to conduct the state funeral.