Japan on Wednesday expressed concern to China over its military drills in waters around Taiwan amid US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit , as North Korea slammed Washington’s “imprudent interference” and South Korea called for calm. Pelosi, second in line to the US presidency, landed in Taiwan late on Tuesday , becoming the highest-profile elected American official to visit the self-ruled island in 25 years. China has made clear that it regards her presence as a major provocation, launching increasingly stark warnings and threats – including military exercises this week that will incorporate long-range live ammunition shooting in the Taiwan Strait that separates the island from mainland China. “The maritime areas announced by the Chinese side as those to be used for military exercises … overlaps with Japan’s exclusive economic zone,” Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters. “Considering the live-fire training nature of this military activity, Japan has expressed concerns to the Chinese side,” he said, referring specifically to drills beginning on Thursday. Parts of Japan’s southernmost island region Okinawa are close to Taiwan, as are islets at the centre of a long-running dispute between Tokyo and Beijing. Does the US really want to test China’s resolve with a Taiwan trip by Pelosi? Beijing considers self-ruled Taiwan as its territory and has vowed to one day seize the island, by force if necessary. Pelosi arrived in Taipei on a trip that has sparked fury from China’s leaders, who have painted it as a provocation that threatens the fragile cross-strait status quo. “Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are important not only for Japan’s security but also for the stability of the international community,” Matsuno said. Japan expects issues surrounding Taiwan to be “resolved peacefully through dialogue”, he added. Matsuno said the Japanese government was “not in a position to comment on Speaker Pelosi’s international visits”. Leaders are “making arrangements” for Pelosi’s visit to Japan later this week, he added, but declined to give details. It will be her first trip to the country since 2015. North Korea ‘fully supports the Chinese government’ Meanwhile, North Korea’s foreign ministry said Pyongyang would “fully support” Beijing’s position on Pelosi’s visit, blaming Washington for raising tensions in the region. “The impudent interference of the US in the internal affairs of other countries and its intentional political and military provocations are, indeed, the root cause of harassed peace and security in the region,” a spokesperson said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency. We vehemently denounce any external force’s interference in the issue of Taiwan, and fully support the Chinese government’s just stand North Korean foreign ministry statement “Taiwan is an inseparable part of China and the issue of Taiwan pertains to the internal affairs of China.” The statement backed Beijing’s strong protest over the visit, calling it “the due right of a sovereign state to take countermeasures”. “We vehemently denounce any external force’s interference in the issue of Taiwan, and fully support the Chinese government’s just stand to resolutely defend the sovereignty of the country and territorial integrity,” it added. China is North Korea’s long-time ally and economic benefactor, their relationship forged in the bloodshed of the Korean war, when Mao Zedong sent millions of “volunteers” to fight US-led United Nations forces to a standstill. Ties have fluctuated over the years due to Pyongyang’s growing nuclear ambitions, but the two have been working to repair their relationship. South Korea calls for ‘peace and stability through dialogue’ Also on Wednesday, South Korea called for dialogue to maintain regional peace and stability amid the visit by Pelosi, who is also set to visit Seoul as part of her Asian tour. “Our government’s stance is to maintain close communication with relevant parties … on the basis that peace and stability in the region through dialogue and cooperation are important,” an official from the presidential office told reporters. Singapore says stable US-China ties crucial as Nancy Pelosi visits Pelosi’s trip to Seoul has been shrouded in mystery, and her only confirmed meeting in South Korea so far is with National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo on Thursday. “We welcome Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Korea,” the official said, adding the presidential office was hoping for “many achievements” at Thursday’s meeting. President Yoon Suk-yeol will not be meeting with Pelosi as he is currently on holiday, the official added.