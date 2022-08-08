North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2019. Photo: Korean Central News Agency via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2019. Photo: Korean Central News Agency via Reuters
North Korea offers Russia ‘100,000 volunteers’ to fight Ukraine: state media

  • A Russian military pundit said on state television that tens of thousands of North Korean troops were ‘prepared to come and take part in the conflict’
  • Pyongyang, which controls the world’s fourth-largest military, also reportedly plans to send more than 1,000 workers to Donbas if Russia wins the war

Business Insider
