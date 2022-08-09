People wade alongside submerged cars in the Gangnam district of Seoul on Monday night. Photo: Yonhap/AFP
developing | At least 7 die in South Korea as record rain swamps Seoul
- Some parts of the South Korean capital received more than 140mm of rain overnight – the most in 80 years, according to local meteorologists
- Three of the victims drowned in a basement home in southern Seoul. Another stepped into electrified waters and one person was crushed by a bus stop
People wade alongside submerged cars in the Gangnam district of Seoul on Monday night. Photo: Yonhap/AFP