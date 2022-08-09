People wade alongside submerged cars in the Gangnam district of Seoul on Monday night. Photo: Yonhap/AFP
People wade alongside submerged cars in the Gangnam district of Seoul on Monday night. Photo: Yonhap/AFP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

developing | At least 7 die in South Korea as record rain swamps Seoul

  • Some parts of the South Korean capital received more than 140mm of rain overnight – the most in 80 years, according to local meteorologists
  • Three of the victims drowned in a basement home in southern Seoul. Another stepped into electrified waters and one person was crushed by a bus stop

Reuters
Reuters in Seoul

Updated: 10:09am, 9 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People wade alongside submerged cars in the Gangnam district of Seoul on Monday night. Photo: Yonhap/AFP
People wade alongside submerged cars in the Gangnam district of Seoul on Monday night. Photo: Yonhap/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE