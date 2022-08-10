Elderly women walk through a traditional alley in Kyoto. People aged 65 or older now account for a record 29 per cent of the entire Japanese population. Photo: LightRocket via Getty Images
Japan’s population drops most in 9 years, number of over-65s hits record high
- All 47 Japanese prefectures except Okinawa saw their population fall, with Tokyo and its surrounds having fewer people for the first time since 2013
- People aged 65 or older now account for a record 29 per cent of the country’s entire population. Resident foreigners fell 107,202 to 2.7 million
Elderly women walk through a traditional alley in Kyoto. People aged 65 or older now account for a record 29 per cent of the entire Japanese population. Photo: LightRocket via Getty Images