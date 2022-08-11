South Korean soldiers clear debris from a flood-hit residential area in Seoul on August 10. Photo: AFP
Seoul to ban ‘Parasite’-type underground flats after family killed in floods
- Landlords will be given 10 to 20 years to remove such structures known as ‘banjiha’ homes – depicted in the 2020 Oscar-winning film – from existing buildings
- The move came after three family members drowned in their basement flat during the worst storm to lash the South Korean capital in 115 years
