North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was “seriously ill” with a fever during Covid-19 outbreak, according to his sister. Photo: dpa
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un was ‘seriously ill’ in Covid-19 surge, says sister – blames ‘South Korean puppets’
- Kim Yo-jong said the North Korean leader was ‘seriously ill’ with a fever, but he ‘could not lie down for even a moment because of his concerns for the people’
- Repeating claims that pamphlets caused the recent Covid outbreak in the North, she blamed ‘South Korean puppets’ for sending ‘dirty objects’ across the border
