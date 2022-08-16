A South Korean warship fires a gun during drills in 2017. The US held joint anti-missile exercises with South Korea and Japan near Hawaii earlier this month. Photo: South Korea’s Defence Ministry via AP
US, Japan, South Korea hold anti-missile drills with an eye on China, Pyongyang
- South Korea’s new president has moved to step up joint exercises with the US as his government takes a tougher line with China and the North
- Washington, Tokyo and Seoul agreed at a June meeting in Singapore to conduct the drills, to show their willingness to work together
