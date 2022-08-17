Min Aung Hlaing, head of the military junta that overthrew Myanmar’s elected government last year. Photo: AFP
Min Aung Hlaing, head of the military junta that overthrew Myanmar’s elected government last year. Photo: AFP
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan urged to stop training Myanmar military officers, cut ties with junta

  • Human Rights Watch called for the Japanese government to immediately halt its military training programme for Myanmar officers
  • A spokesman for the NGO said Tokyo should ‘stand up for the rights’ of Myanmar people, and investigate whether graduates had committed war crimes

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 12:04pm, 17 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Min Aung Hlaing, head of the military junta that overthrew Myanmar’s elected government last year. Photo: AFP
Min Aung Hlaing, head of the military junta that overthrew Myanmar’s elected government last year. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE