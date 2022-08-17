Min Aung Hlaing, head of the military junta that overthrew Myanmar’s elected government last year. Photo: AFP
Japan urged to stop training Myanmar military officers, cut ties with junta
- Human Rights Watch called for the Japanese government to immediately halt its military training programme for Myanmar officers
- A spokesman for the NGO said Tokyo should ‘stand up for the rights’ of Myanmar people, and investigate whether graduates had committed war crimes
Min Aung Hlaing, head of the military junta that overthrew Myanmar’s elected government last year. Photo: AFP