People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test at a railway station in Seoul. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
North Korea
breaking | North Korea fires cruise missiles into Yellow Sea ahead of US military drills with the South

  • The launches came after South Korea and the US kicked off preliminary joint drills in preparation for next week’s long-suspended Ulchi Freedom Shield
  • North Korea has not tested a cruise missile – which are not banned under United Nations sanctions on the country – since January

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:04pm, 17 Aug, 2022

