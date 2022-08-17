People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test at a railway station in Seoul. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
breaking | North Korea fires cruise missiles into Yellow Sea ahead of US military drills with the South
- The launches came after South Korea and the US kicked off preliminary joint drills in preparation for next week’s long-suspended Ulchi Freedom Shield
- North Korea has not tested a cruise missile – which are not banned under United Nations sanctions on the country – since January
People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test at a railway station in Seoul. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS