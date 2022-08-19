South Korea’s Ministry of Justice on Friday said it caught 887 undocumented workers of foreign nationality employed in adult entertainment facilities, as well as brokers and employers during a recent crackdown on illegal employment. From the two-month investigation between June and July, the ministry found 642 undocumented employees of foreign nationality and ordered the Deportation of 588, while telling 16 to depart voluntarily. Five were sent to be prosecuted. The undocumented workers include: 527 Thai, 49 Vietnamese, 33 Chinese, 12 Russian and 11 Filipino nationals. The ministry also captured 11 brokers who helped them unlawfully to enter South Korea and find jobs in the country, and sent them to be prosecuted. It also caught 234 illegal employers. Among them, 210 received a notification disposition, while 13 were sent to be prosecuted without arrest. The ministry said it conducted an intensive crackdown in massage parlours, hostess bars and other adult entertainment facilities suspected of unlawfully employing foreign nationals who came via visa-waiver programmes. Police help smash cross-border gang that smuggled prostitutes into Hong Kong According to the ministry, 17.4 per cent, or 76 out of 437 Thai nationals who came to Jeju Island on group tours, are now missing after their duration of stay expired. Earlier this month, a total of 727 Thai nationals were denied entry to the island for having records of staying illegally and were sent back to Thailand. Meanwhile, behind the increasing illegal immigration are brokers who encourage people to stay illegally in South Korea and connect them to unlawful employment. They reportedly share tips online for foreign nationals to enter the country disguised as tourists and recommend that they “dress like tourists” and “have enough cash in their wallets” to avoid getting caught during the immigration process. The ministry plans to continue the crackdown on brokers, undocumented foreign workers employed in delivery and illegal taxi services, and those who have broken away from seasonal work programmes throughout September and October. South Korea’s Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon said: “The basic premise behind setting up an agency overseeing the systemisation of immigration policy is to establish order for sojourns and the prevention of illegal entry.” This story was first published by the Korea Times .