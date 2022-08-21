Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (left) receiving a fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Tokyo earlier this month. Photo: AFP
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Tunisia trip
- Kishida tested positive in a PCR test after developing a cough and slight fever on Saturday, but plans to continue working online
- He will cancel a planned trip to Tunisia for an African development conference and will reportedly attend the meeting online instead
