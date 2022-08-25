Japan’s National Police Agency chief Itaru Nakamura. Photo: Kyodo News via AP
Japan police chief to resign over Shinzo Abe assassination

  • Itaru Nakamura submitted his resignation to take responsibility for the shooting of former prime minister on the campaign trail in July
  • Nakamura’s announcement came as his department released a report which found holes in Abe’s security that allowed the attacker to shoot him from behind

Associated Press

Updated: 2:54pm, 25 Aug, 2022

