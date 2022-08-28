Visitors at Nankin-machi in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The country is contemplating allowing asymptomatic Covid patients to leave isolation. Photo: Bloomberg/File
Coronavirus: Japan mulls letting asymptomatic Covid-19 patients go out if mask worn
- Asymptomatic Covid patients in Japan may be allowed to leave their homes to buy daily necessities, as long as they take precautions, like wearing a mask
- Currently, those who test positive are required to isolate at home for 10 days if they exhibit symptoms or seven days if they are asymptomatic
