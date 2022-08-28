Japan will use its place on the United Nations Security Council to push for an African seat on the top world body, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said. Tokyo and the African nations also underscored their commitment to better cope with a food crisis aggravated by Russia’s war in Ukraine , as they wrapped up a two-day meeting in Tunisia on Sunday. “Japan reiterates its determination to redress the historical injustice against Africa of not being represented through a permanent membership on the Security Council,” Kishida told the eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Tunis on Sunday. “In order for the UN to work effectively for peace and stability there is an urgent need to strengthen the UN as a whole through Security Council reform.” The UN faces “a moment of truth”, he added. Japan was among five countries elected in June to hold a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2023 and 2024. Kishida, speaking over live video from Tokyo after testing positive for Covid-19 days earlier, reiterated a pledge announced on Saturday to invest some US$30 billion in Africa over the next three years. He also announced that Japan would appoint a special envoy to the Horn of Africa, where a long drought has prompted the UN’s weather agency to warn this week of an “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe”. Kishida said Japan would pump $8.3 million into the troubled but gold-rich Liptako-Gourma tri-borders area between Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso that has been ravaged by jihadist attacks in recent years. The aid will aim to “develop good cooperation between residents and local authorities” and help improve administrative services for the area’s five million residents, he said. Japan will provide US$30 billion in aid to Africa as China, Russia loom The Japanese prime minister also promised aid to train police officers and support “fair and transparent” elections across the continent, pledging Japan’s support for the rule of law in Africa. The UN Security Council is made up of 15 members, five of whom are permanent and have veto-wielding power: the United States, Russia, China, France and Britain. The other 10 positions are filled by other countries for two-year stints, five of which are announced each year. Japanese and African leaders are also believed to have affirmed the importance of fair and transparent financing to spur growth in Africa, where China is increasing its clout through investment and development aid, according to Japanese government sources. The TICAD meeting came amid rising concerns about stable food supplies and soaring food and energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The food crisis is being felt acutely in some African and Middle Eastern nations that are highly dependent on grain from Ukraine, a major producer. Japan and other Group of Seven countries – Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United States, plus the European Union – have condemned Russia for destroying Ukraine’s agricultural infrastructure and imposing a blockade of its Black Sea ports that has prevented shipments of Ukrainian crops. How war in Ukraine fuels a food crisis in Africa Russia, for its part, has blamed the food shortages on Western economic sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. The G7 members are concerned some African nations are accepting Moscow’s claims and even calling for an easing of sanctions. In the address, Kishida said Japan would “grow together” with Africa in what is seen as a veiled attempt to contrast Tokyo’s approach to development with that of China. China has been criticised for using a “debt trap” policy in which it leverages debt to gain concessions from borrowing nations, such as long-term leases of port facilities and other infrastructure in strategically important areas. Additional reporting by Kyodo