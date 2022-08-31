Some politicians have called for expanding the scope of exemptions to include K-pop stars like BTS because they have elevated South Korea’s international image significantly. Photo: GC Images
South Korea may ask public to help decide whether BTS should bypass military service
- Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup asked officials to evaluate the need for such a survey, which, if commissioned, will be conducted by an external agency
- South Korea has previously exempted athletes, musicians and artists, who topped international competitions, from the 18-21 month mandatory service
